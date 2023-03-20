LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann DeSantis, 99, of Liberty Township, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Mary Ann was born February 25, 1924 in Newton Falls, Ohio, the daughter of Louis and Anna Sharec.

Mary Ann had worked at the Ravenna Arsenal during WWII but for most of her life she was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a previous member of First Assembly of God Church in Hubbard.

Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, canning and gardening. Her time spent with her family was her greatest joy, she was even known by her children’s friends lovingly as “Mama D”.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, James (Suzie) DeSantis of Liberty Township, John (Karen) DeSantis of Austintown and Michael (Cheryl) DeSantis of Liberty Township; grandchildren, Desi Ralph, Casey Ralph, Gabrielle Ralph, Ashley Ray and Carla (Jim) DeSantis and numerous great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Michael DeSantis, whom she married March 18, 1945 and died February 26, 1997; her daughter, Mildred “Millie” Ralph; her brother, Thomas Sharec and her granddaughter, Jaclyn DeSantis.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, March 23 at Crown Hill Cemetery Chapel at 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

