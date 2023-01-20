GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Martin Watson Eunice, 68, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 after a long battle with kidney disease and recent complications from heart disease.



“Uncle Marty,” as he was affectionately known around town, was born on June 18, 1954.

He was a 1972 graduate of Girard High School and a lifelong resident of Girard.



After high school, Marty went to work at Kay Lanes bowling alley in Girard. Marty left the lanes

to open Amen Corner Sports Bar & Grill in Girard. Marty loved socializing with locals and

visitors at the bar. He considered everyone who frequented the bar a friend and would do

anything for his friends. His kindness and generosity are two things his family and friends will

never forget about him.



Everyone who knew Marty, loved him. He was kind, funny and had a big heart. He was an avid

Cleveland Indians fan and spent the winters counting down the days until pitchers and catchers

could report. Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing in a card club, as well as various pool, bowling and golf leagues. Marty loved to golf and although he was often too modest to admit it, he was an excellent golfer. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends on golf nights.



For 40+ years, Marty loved spending Sundays with sister, niece, nephew and their families. He

loved his sister’s cooking and enjoyed watching golf, baseball and football games with his family

at “Sunday Dinner.”



Marty will be deeply missed by his sister, Ann Fiest of Girard; a niece, Jamie (Craig) Giesy of

Howland; a nephew, Mark (Lydia) Fiest of Howland; as well as his great-nieces and nephews,

Brooke, Carter, Callen, Daniel, Camden and Sophia.



Marty was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine (Watson) Eunice and father, John Eunice.



The family would like to thank Dr. Barton, Dr. Hasaad and Dr. Raheja, as well as the nurses in

the PICU at St. Elizabeth’s, especially Lauren, Scott and Alex. They would also like to thank the

nurses and staff at the Hospice House for their excellent care.



Calling hours will be held at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard on Monday, January 23 from

5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a funeral service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marty’s name to Hospice of the Valley.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy and fond memories you may have of Marty to the family.

