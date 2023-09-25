GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin J. Gallagher Sr., 86, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Martin was born August 31, 1937 in Warren, Ohio, a son to the late Thomas and Lillian (Jones) Gallagher.

He proudly served his country with honorable discharge in the U.S. Navy Amphibious Forces from 1955 to 1958 and the U.S. Navy Ready Reserve from 1958-1963.

Martin started working at Brainard Rivert Company in 1959, working his way up to Plant Manager from 1976 until his retirement in 2001.

He was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

In his spare time, Martin enjoyed fishing, tending to his garden, cutting grass and going to the casinos. In the mornings he enjoyed his pipe and coffee.

His grandchildren meant the world to him and he enjoyed every moment with them.

Martin leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, Barbara (Comichisto) Gallagher, who he married September 26, 1959; his children, Wendy (Ray) Ragozine of Girard, Michael (Kristen) Gallagher of Girard and Martin J. (Shana) Gallagher, Jr. of Pickerington, OH; brother, James Gallagher; and grandchildren, Kali, Caitlyn and Jacob.

Along with his parents Martin is preceded in death by his sister, Julia Nutter and brother, Thomas Gallagher.

A funeral service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

