Marsha K. (Hoff) Kind, Niles Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha K. (Hoff) Kind, 70, of Niles, passed away on Monday November 2, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

Marsha was born August 31, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late F. Eugene and Margaret (Pucak) Hoff.

Marsha received her Masters degree from Youngstown State University and was a math teacher for Crestview High School for 30 years, retiring in 2012.

She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Vienna, where she was on the Relay for Life team and their Women’s Guild, the Trumbull County Retired Teachers Association and the Vienna Food Pantry.

Marsha’s greatest joy was being with her family and traveling with her husband.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Tim Kind, whom she married July 11, 2001, her children, Amy (Ben) Broderick, of Canfield, Scott E. (Tiffany) Mealy, of Niles, Timothy S. (Beth) Kind, of Raleigh, North Carolina and Heather A. (Rich) Rankin, of Franklinton, North Carolina, brothers, F. Thomas (Sheryl) Hoff, of Girard and Gary E. (Jan) Hoff, of Vienna, 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, in Girard. Due to COVID-19, we kindly ask that all guests wear a mask and follow the 6-foot rule.

Friends and family who are unable to attend in person may visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to leave any expressions of sympathy for Marsha’s family.

A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marsha’s honor to St. Thomas the Apostle, Vienna, Ohio or MVI Hospice Care.

