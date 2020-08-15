Marlene B. Sebastian, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene B. Sebastian, 85, of Liberty, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Marlene was born January 24, 1935 in Clune, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Mary (Mulik) Sabolovich.

She had worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 17 years.

Marlene devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Richard (Roseann) Sebastian of Poland, Ohio, Brian Sebastian of Kingwood, Texas, Mark Sebastian of Youngstown and Bradley Sebastian of Liberty Township; her sister, Patty Green of Indiana, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Melanie, Mark, Nick and Mike and three great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, whom she married May 29, 1954 and died October 22, 2013.

Private services will be held at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Marlene will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery, next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

More stories from WKBN.com: