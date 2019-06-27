Mark William Wining Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark William Wining, 48, of Warren, formerly of McDonald, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 3, 2019, in Wentzville, Missouri.

Mark was born February 26, 1971, the beloved son of William M. Wining and Patricia (Jamieson) Wining, formerly of McDonald.

He was an employee of General Motors Corporation and was a car enthusiast.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents of Florida; his loving sister, Kristy (Christian) Schabacker; a nephew, Kaedin and niece Kinsley. Mark also leaves his furry children, Susie and Zeus, who held a special place in his heart.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Doris Jamieson, and Murrel and Thelma Wining and his aunt, Nancy (James) Altiere.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Mark’s name, to your favorite charity.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Girard First United Methodist Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home.