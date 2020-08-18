Mark J. Bokan, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark J. Bokan, 64, died suddenly on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home in Niles.

Mark was born April 16, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Frank and Kathryn (King) Bokan.

He worked as a boiler operator at General Electric for 22 years.

He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing bocce and the fantasy football polls. He was a loving father that helped his family and friends whenever he could.

Mark leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Ronald (Lora) Bokan of McDonald, Chad Bokan of Niles, twins and Nicholas Bokan and Nicole Bokan, both of Conneaut, Ohio; his sisters, Janice Lanham of South Carolina and Patricia Jones of Niles, Ohio and stepsister, Debra (Tim) Wilsterman of Texas; his stepmother, Marie Bokan of Niles; uncle, Frank (Pat) King; grandchildren, Zavier, Brooklyn and Zayden and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents and son, Carl Bokan.

Due to the state of health conditions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. To send any expressions of sympathy to the family you can visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 19, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

