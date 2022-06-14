GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Eileen Walsh, 61, of Girard, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, surrounded by her family in her home. She lived a life full of joy and laughter and cherished her loved ones very much.



She was born January 21, 1961, the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Gerthung) Little.



Marge married the love of her life, Shawn Walsh, on April 21, 1979.

They had one daughter, Patricia Elliott (Walsh) that she leaves behind. She also leaves a son-in-law, Bryan Elliott; two grandsons, Ethan and Landon Elliott and her soulmate, her husband of 43 years, Shawn Walsh. She also leaves behind her brothers, James Little of Girard, Carl (Mary) Little of Niles and Richard (Cara) Michaels of McDonald. She had many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Harmon Michaels and Robert Little and sister, Evelyn Bahn, along with her grandparents, Barnhart and Anna Berendt Gerthung.



Marjorie loved spending time with her family and friends. Watching her grandchildren play sports and spoiling them was important to her. She enjoyed auctions, bingo, playing cards, shopping, music, movies, cooking and baking. She helped everyone whenever they needed it. Holidays were important to her and she created many lasting traditions.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

She will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society:cancer.org.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to leave any expressions of sympathy to the family.

