Marilyn E. Kobal, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn E. Kobal, 87, of Girard, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Boardman.

Marilyn was born April 25, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Albert W. and Florence E. (Thomas) Meyers.

She was a graduate of Girard High School and had attended secretarial school. Marilyn had worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company and then worked for the Girard City School System for 38 years, as a school secretary, retiring in 2005.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Girard Junior Women’s Club and Girard Historical Society.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and traveling. Marilyn was always involved with her grandchildren and their activities and was always lending a hand in helping others, whatever they made have needed, Marilyn was there to help.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Sherry Nadler and Laurie (Michael) Avey, both of Girard; her brothers, Darryl (Jane) Meyers of McDonald and James (Marilyn) Meyers of Girard and and her grandchildren, Emily E. Nadler of Seattle, Washington, Michael Avey of Richmond, Virginia, Megan Avey of Girard and Madeline Avey of Akron, Ohio.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Meyers.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Marilyn will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, in Marilyn’s memory.

