NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Daigle, 88, formerly of Niles, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Marilyn was born May 18, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late William H. and Zella (Zirko) Fisher.

She was a lifelong member of the Girard First United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir for many years.

Marilyn enjoyed reading murder mysteries, watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Cubs play and loved watching old movies. She was an excellent cook and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Steve (Stephanie) Daigle of Naples, Florida, Ken (Barb) Daigle of McDonald, Ohio and Dan (Shelby) Daigle of Grand Blanc, Michigan; along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd G. Daigle and daughter, Terry Mass.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Girard First United Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Marilyn will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

