Marilyn “Aunt Mimi” Norton, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn “Aunt Mimi” Norton, 74, of Girard, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Marilyn was born April 23, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter to the late Robert and Marian (Miller) Norton.

Marilyn was a 1965 graduate of Girard High School.

She had worked for Girard Federal Savings Loan as a bank manager and after worked for Charter One. Marilyn then went on to work for Sam’s Club as a greeter for 22 years.

She was a devout member of St. Rose Church in Girard and Girard Chamber of Commerce. Marilyn volunteered her time in many things for the church.

Marilyn was a kind giving soul. She would do anything for anyone and was such a generous person. She donated to many organizations that would help any person or animal in need. Marilyn will be greatly missed and will always be remembered as a gracious person.

She leaves to cherish her memory her twin sister, IIene (Anthony) Fabian of McDonald; sister, Patricia Magill of McDonald; sister-in-law, Pat Norton of Texas; nieces, Kerry, Dee Dee, Debbie, Sherri, Kristin, Stephanie and Jennifer; nephews, Mike, Stephen, Michael and Nicholas; along with 18 great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Marilyn is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Norton and Father Michael Norton and brother-in-law, Dennis Magill.

Private services were held for the family.

Marilyn will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

The family suggest any memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project: www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or Animal Welfare League: 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473 in Marilyn’s Memory.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.