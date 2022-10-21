GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn A. Latell, 84, lifetime resident of Girard, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with her family by her side.

Marilyn was born July 11, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mildred (Kramer) Rair.

She was a graduate of Rayen High School and a member of St. Rose Church.

She was an avid sports fan, cheering on the kids of Girard, especially her grandchildren…rarely missing a game. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother and a wonderful grandmother to her grandchildren. She especially loved her neighborhood friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 52 years, John D. Latell, whom she married June 13, 1970; her children, Karen (Brian) Hannon of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, Frank Platenak, Christine (Matt) Dohy, Carol (Serdar) Dede and John D. (Amanda) Latell, Jr., all of Girard; grandchildren, Allison (Will), Mary Grace, Jessica, Samantha, Seyhan, Jacob, Esra, Sophia, Dylan and Olivia and her great-grandchild, Julian.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Frank E. Platenak, who died in 1968; her grandson, Zachary and her brothers, Dale and Joseph Rair.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church preceded by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, October 23 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Marilyn will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any material donations be sent to: 511 Wellman Avenue, Girard, Ohio C/O Justin Leo Foundation.

They would also like to extend their thanks to St. Elizabeth Hospital; especially the nurses in the ICU.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

