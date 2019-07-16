Marie T. Monico, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie T. Monico, 91, formerly of Girard, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Victoria House in Austintown.

Marie was born on September 7, 1927, in Palena, Chieti, Abryzzo, Italy, the daughter of Gaetano and Lucia (Ferrara) Colaiacovo.

Marie had previously worked at Shenango Pottery and Ramada Inn but for most of her life she devoted her time to her family as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a member of St. Rose Church, a former member of the Catholic Women’s Club and enjoyed reading in her spare time.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Thomas (Rita) Monico of Henderson, Nevada, Gary (Kelly) Monico of Farmington, Michigan and Karen (Randy) Monico Gleason of Missouri City, Texas; her grandchildren, Daniel (Jamie) Monico, Angela (David) Rapone and Tony Monico and her great-grandchildren; Gia Monico, Ava Monico and Vincenzo Rapone.

Besides her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony L. Monico, Jr., whom she married July 15, 1950 and died on December 27, 1986; her twin sister, Philomena Elisco; sisters, Helen Amodie and Clara Staph and her brother, Benito Colaiacovo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19, 12:00 p.m., at St. Rose Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Marie will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery, next to her husband Anthony.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to St. Rose Church.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

