HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” Tobey, 81 of Hubbard, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness.

Peggy will always be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, her ability to make everyone feel welcome and a friend.

Peggy was born August 19, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vernon “Hoss” and Jessie (Gibson) Marsh and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

She was a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Peggy retired after spending most of her career as a nurse assistant for Dr. Lurie and later Dr. Bottar. Additionally, she was a loving homemaker, who enjoyed cooking for family and friends and babysitting for her cherished grandchildren.

She was a member of Central Christian Church, as well as Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard.

Peggy enjoyed traveling on family trips, having lunch with her friends and spending time on the slot machines at the casinos. Her passion was antiquing and collecting. She had curated an extensive collection of dolls and pop culture collectibles over the years. Peggy always enjoyed tracking the weather and her dream was to become a storm chaser, however, her greatest joy was found while spending time with her family and grandchildren playing board and card games.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Tobey, with whom she shared a beautiful 55-year marriage. She was a proud mother of her two sons, Todd (Tricia) Tobey of Canfield and Timothy (Kriss) Tobey of Boardman; sisters, Helen (Tom) McGlynn of Hubbard and Marsha (Cy) Buser of Cortland and her beloved grandchildren, Madelyn, Natalie, Kenzie and Kyle.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry (Buzzy) Marsh and Arthur Marsh.

As a selfless last act, Peggy was a tissue and organ donor through Lifebanc.

Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects during calling hours from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, where the funeral service will follow at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Corner House Christian Church in Peggy’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

