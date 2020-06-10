Margaret Irene Nicolli, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Irene Nicolli, 92, of Girard, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Hospice House.

Margaret was born October 24, 1927 in Redstone Township, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Steve and Mary (Zerash) Fedor.

She was a active member at Open Door Community Church in McDonald where she was a Sunday School teacher, worked in the nursery and volunteered often.

She loved cooking and preparing for holidays but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Arthur (Karen) Nicolli, Jr. of Girard; grandchildren, Sheri (Jeff) Walp of McDonald and Todd Nicolli, Sr. of Girard and great-grandchildren, Jeffrey (Alexa) Walp, Jonah (Amy) Walp, Justin Walp, Todd Nicolli, Jr., Justine Nicolli, Tori Nicolli and Isabella Walp.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur S. Nicolli, Sr., whom she married June 24, 1947; her parents, Steve and Mary; sistersm Helen Schmidt, Mary Toth and Emma Draa and brother, Joe Fedor.

Due to Covid-19 funeral services will be private.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send expressions of sympathy for the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 11, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.