MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret H. Ague traveled to her eternal rest on June 3, 2023, at the Homewood Retirement Center in Frederick, Maryland.

Margaret was born, September 30, 1926, in Homestead, Pennsylvania, to the late Albert and Annie (Mansell) Higham.

Margaret was a 1944 graduate of Munhall High School in Pennsylvania.

Margaret married Owen Ague on July 15, 1950. They resided almost the entirety of their marriage in McDonald, Ohio until Owen’s death in 2012.

Margaret moved in 2016 to Frederick, Maryland to be near the family of her daughter, Carrie Ann (Ague) Pierson who died earlier this year.

Margaret was also predeceased by her sister, Hilda Ratay and brother, Al Higham, as well as many brothers- and sisters-in law and many dear friends.

Margaret is survived by her son-in-law, Jerome F Pierson, PhD (Colonel, U.S. Army, retired) and grandsons, Daniel and Major (Doctor) Benjamin Pierson, all of Frederick, Maryland. She is also survived by Ben’s wife, Renee and great-granddaughter, Fern. Additionally, Margaret is survived by her brother-in-law, Charles W Ague of Girard; sister-in- law, Mary Margaret Hatt of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Jean Ague of Green Valley, Arizona. Margaret leaves many nieces, nephews and dear friends, as well as the friendship of Jerry’s nine brothers and sisters.

Margaret was a dedicated public servant first with the McDonald Village Schools as assistant to the Treasurer for several years and later serving as the Treasurer from 1979 until her retirement in 1984. Margaret continued to work part-time for several years with the Village of McDonald tax office.

Margaret was a longtime member of both the Evansville and Howland Baptist churches.

Margaret leaves behind lifelong friend, Virginia Evans of McDonald who she knew and shared many family and church functions with since the early 1950s. Margaret also appreciated the many cards and letters she received from friends in McDonald, most notably the routine cards from Joyce Vilk.

Margaret was a tremendous wife to Owen, mother to Carrie, mother-in-law to Jerry, grandmother to Dan and Ben and friend to many. She played a larger-than-life role in launching Carrie out into the world as a confident, independent and God-loving woman. Margaret loved to travel the U.S. and the world and provided unconditional support to the many locations Carrie lived with her life partner, Jerry – helping during the birth of grandchildren, relocations across the country, military deployments, or just through frequent visits and notes of support. Margaret visited Germany no less than four times during the Pierson family assignment in the early 90s and was able to make extended trips across Europe from the central hub of Wurzburg. Margaret was happy that Carrie’s family settled in Maryland as it allowed her to visit not only Carrie’s family but also her niece, Sissy Plank and family. Margaret enjoyed many holidays and family events with the combined families and made trips with Carrie and Sissy – traveling to New York for Broadway shows, visiting Hawaii on her 80th birthday and to the UK to visit

relatives.

Margaret had a stroke in late 2017 that left her without the ability to talk, however, she spoke volumes through her gleaming eyes and she knew everything that we were saying to her.

A broken heart due to the loss of her beautiful, gifted and loving daughter, Carrie contributed to Margaret’s ultimate demise. Fortunately, Margaret, Carrie and Owen are now joined for eternity.

A celebration of life service will be held graveside at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Girard Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to a good cause of your choice with notification made to Jerry Pierson, 42 Maxwell Square, Frederick, MD 21701.

Arrangements were coordinated through Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard and Keeney-Basford Funeral Home in Frederick, Maryland.

