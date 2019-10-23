Margaret Catherine (Pucak) Hoff, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret (Pucak) Hoff, 92, formerly of Liberty Township, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Victoria House in Austintown.

Margaret was born March 26, 1927 in Hubbard, Ohio, the eleventh child of sixteen to George and Mary (Turk) Pucak.

After graduating from Hubbard High School she worked at Republic Steel, in Warren, where she met the love of her life, Eugene Hoff. Margaret and Eugene married August 30,1947 and were married for 52 years. They raised three children in Liberty and remained married until his death in 1999.

Margaret was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Church and enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and spending summers at Conneaut Lake in Pennsylvania. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved going to school and sporting events, even for her great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Marsha (Tim) Kind, F. Thomas (Sheryl) Hoff and Gary (Jan) Hoff; grandchildren, Amy (Ben) Broderick, Scott (Tiffany) Mealy, Ashley Hoff (Marc Dunbar), Kyle (Brooke) Hoff and Lenna Hoff and great-grandchildren, Gena, Dyln, Kate, Luke and Henni. Also to cherish her memory is her brother, Richard Pucak and sisters, Toni (Robert) O’Bruba and Barbara (David) Best; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Pucak, Marvelle Pucak, Lenore Ingalls and Loretta Bequeath and many special nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gene; brothers, John, Emil, George, Carl, Robert and William Pucak and her sisters, Mary Delory, Viola Guest, Helen Ferradino, Emily Evans, Dorothy Paul and Elizabeth Yourchisin.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, in Vienna, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Margaret will be laid to rest at Niles Union Cemetery next to her husband.

The family wishes a special thanks to the amazing staff at Victoria House, Dr. James Enyeart and staff and Buckeye Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Thomas Relay of Life, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473 or Buckeye Hospice, 810 Boardman Canfield Road, Suite 1, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. To send any expressions of sympathy visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com.

