GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia (Majovsky) Pellegrene, 72, of Davie, Florida (formerly of Girard) passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Jackson North Medical Center.

Marcia was born July 4, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Marcia was a beloved school bus driver for Girard City Schools for many years.

She retired to Florida and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She loved the beach, cruises and enjoyed crafting Christmas ornaments for her entire family.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dennis; her children, Armand (Therese) Spano, Linus (Marina) Spano and Randy (Michelle); her grandchildren, Nicholas, Isabella, Enzo, Carmella and Eero; brother, Jerry and Marsha (Buser) Majovsky; sister, Cindy (William) Coulter; sister-in-law, Carol Majovsky and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty Majovsky; brother John Majovsky and son, John Spano.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Blackstone Funeral Home from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

