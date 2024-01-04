LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula C. Brown, 91, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at her residence.

Lula was born June 21, 1932 in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of John H. and Martha W. Drennen.

Lula was a 1950 graduate of Liberty High School.

She was employed by Trumbull Lamp in Niles until 1961. She then was a homemaker and a mother who raised her children and always helped with her grandchildren.

She loved the outdoors, gardening and maintaining her yard and property.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Wendy L. Brown-Walters and Michael J. (Rhonda) Brown, Sr.; her grandchildren, Michael J. (Tiffany) Brown, Jr., Joshua A. (Kari) Brown, Alissa (Joshua) Sweet, Jacob J. (Vero) Walters and Justin T. (Jacki) Walters; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Haley, Easton, Olivia, Stella, Adrienne, Erin, Tripp and Gage; sisters-in-law, Betty Drennen and Marilyn Shakley; cousin, Jerri Amy Williams and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors, who she loved dearly.

Lula is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur (Bud) Brown, who died on May 28, 2017 and brother, John H. Drennen, Jr.

Private services were held on Thursday, January 4 at Niles City Cemetery Chapel. Lula was laid to rest with her husband.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

