GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucinda L. Runyan, 71 of Girard, Ohio, passed away, Monday, May 1, 2023 after a 16-month battle from brain cancer (Glioblestone) at home with her loving family by her side.



Lucinda was born August 27, 1951, a daughter of Frederic and Helen (Stiffler) Scheafnocker.

She lived in Girard most of her life. She was a graduate of Girard High School Class of 1969.

Lucinda was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman, Ohio.



She worked in retail for 38 years before retiring in 2017.

She enjoyed gardening and crafting. She had a true talent in decorating. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She’d decorate every room with perfection.



Her twin sister and very best friend devoted the last 16 months as her caregiver. They always loved spending time together; that was their biggest joy. Their parents would say they’re thicker than thieves; one would lie and the other would swear to it.



Her brother-in-law, Roger was selfless and let Linda (Sissy) live with her until the end. Her son, Clint, came in many weekends to relieve Linda so she could spend time with Roger.



She is survived by her sister, Linda (Roger) Dailey of Salem; her son, Clint (Michelle) Barger; two grandchildren, Brock and Katarina, of Massilion, Ohio; her niece, Erica (Chris) Gutshall and their children (the joy of her life), Logan and Peyton, of Bethal, Alaska; her brother, Bradley (Jane) Scheafnocker of Maryville, Tennessee; brother, Frederic Scheafnocker of Baytown, Texas and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Lucinda was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Runyan in 2014 and her infant son, Gregory and brother, Lance.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman, Ohio, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family will also receive relatives and friends on Thursday, May 4, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.



Lucinda will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to her husband.



The family would like to thank Dr. Patsy Buccino her family physician, Dr. Antoine Chahine and his staff at the blood and cancer center for the wonderful care and of course Hospice of the Valley but most of all she wanted to thank her wonderful neighbors, Mark and Sharon Walker, for always being there for her, she loved them like family.



Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.