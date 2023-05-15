GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis A. Stefanic, 70, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Liberty Health Care.

Louis was born May 10, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Stephen and Florence (Ruggiero) Stefanic. He was a lifelong area resident.

Louis was a 1971 graduate of Girard High School and received a degree in education from Youngstown State University.

He was a Girard police dispatcher for 38 years.

Louis was a lifelong parishioner of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Louis was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He cherished being with his family most of all.

Louis leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 43 years, Melodie (Pringle) Stefanic, who he married July 14, 1979; his daughters, Samantha (Dennis) Hecker and Christine (Ashley) Lennon; granddaughter, Kaelyn Hecker and a grandson on the way.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 18, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Louis will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Liberty Health Care for their kind and compassionate care that was given to Louis.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

