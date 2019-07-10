Louis A. Netroe, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis A. Netroe, 44, of Girard, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Louis was born December 14, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Louis and Louise (Holbrook) Netroe.

He had worked at TNW Stamping as a press operator.

Louis enjoyed four-wheeling, reading, collecting comic books and fishing.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Lisa (Rushen) Netroe whom he married, May 30, 1998; his children, Michael Steven Rushen, Melanie Rose Netroe and Sarah Ann Netroe; his sisters, Tammy (Joseph) Ranalli of Girard and Linda (Michael) Marimpietri of St. Augustine, Florida and a brother, Edward (Melinda) Holbrook of Salem, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews. Louise also leaves behind his dog, Patience whom he loved unconditionally.

He is preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 15 at 12:00 p.m., at Blackstone’s Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send expressions of sympathy to the Netroe family.

