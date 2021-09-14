Loretta Latronico, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta H. Latronico, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her home.

Loretta was born January 25, 1935 in Liberty Township, a daughter of the late Eric and Margaret (Mielke) Noss.

She was the church secretary for the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Youngstown for ten years. Loretta was a member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Jackson and a former member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

She enjoyed reading and sewing and was devoted to taking care of her family.

Loretta leaves to cherish her memory her children, Eric Latronico of Liberty Township and Linda Latronico of Massachusetts; sister, Elaine (Joseph) Schultz of Fairborn; brother, Jack Hayes of Girard and a grandchild, Marc (Louise) Latronico.

Besides her parents Loretta is preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Latronico, who she married September 27, 1952 and passed away February 26, 2006; sister, Dolores and brother, Norbert.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 17 at 12:00 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Jackson. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Loretta will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.