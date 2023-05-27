LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois J. McCarthy, 97, of Liberty Township, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio.

Lois was born January 26, 1926, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Theresa (Raub) Arens.

She was a member of St. Rose Church. She was also in the Altar and Rosary Society and a Eucharistic Minister at Saint Rose Church for many years.

She was a member of the Girard Senior Citizens. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, playing golf, bowling, painting and playing cards. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lois spent time volunteering for Hospice of Mahoning Valley and in the nursery at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Janie (David) Nist, Thomas (Doreen) McCarthy, Michael (Carol) McCarthy, Rick (Cindy) McCarthy, Kathy (Steve) Sepesy, Mary Jo (Bill) Ciccotelli, John (Sue) McCarthy, Kevin (Andrea) McCarthy, Frank (Lisa) McCarthy and Theresa (Karl) Hamilton; brother, Walter (Bud) Arens, Jr.; 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Thomas F. McCarthy, who she married June 15, 1946 and had many wonderful years with him until his passing on April 15, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark McCarthy; granddaughter, Shannon Sepesy; sisters, Audrey DeFelice and Natalie Nagy and brother, Jack Arens.

Her family would like to thank the sisters and staff at Antonine Village which she called home for the last four years and Gillette Nursing Home and Traditions Hospice Care for their wonderful care during the past month of her life.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on the same day at 12:00 p.m. at St. Rose Church.

Lois will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to her husband, Tom.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Antonine Village, 2675 N Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

