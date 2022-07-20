GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Ann (Marsico) Costarella, 84, of Girard, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley.

Lois was born March 6, 1938 in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of Nicholas and Anna (Gallucci) Marsico.

She graduated in 1956, valedictorian of her class, from Niles High School.

Lois had worked for Woolco in Liberty Township for 13 years and Crishal’s Florist in Liberty Township for 16 years.

She was a member of St. Rose Church, K of C Ladies Auxiliary, the UAW retirees and enjoyed reading in her spare time.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 65 years, Joseph R. Costarella, whom she married May 4, 1957; her children, Joseph R. (Lorraine) Costarella, Jr., Susan J. (John) Leskovec and Michael (Tara) Costarella, all of Girard; her grandchildren, Erica (Greg) Cook, Johnny (Ali) Leskovec, Toni Ann (Ryan) DelBene, Rachele (Tyler) Karabin, Anthony Costarella and Samantha Costarella and her great-grandchildren, Eli, Livia, Brooks and Rena.

Besides her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her sisters, Florence Calderone and Marie Marzo and her brothers, Sam Marsico, Anthony “Burgundy” Marsico and Jim Gallucci.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 23, 12:00 p.m. at St. Rose Church, preceded by a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, July 22 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lois will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

