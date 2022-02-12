LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda S. Makis, 71, of Liberty Township, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.

Linda was born October 8, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Jim and Bernice (Schyular) Gruber.

She devoted her life to caring for her family and was the heart and soul of the Makis family and her friends. She was a people person and made friends anywhere she went. She was a very kind and compassionate person, whom everyone came to for advice.

In her spare time, Linda enjoyed going to the casino. Linda will be greatly missed by her many family and friends.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 43 years, Peter “Pete” Makis; children, Amanda Makis and Mark (Kristine) Makis, both of Liberty Township and brothers, Roy Gruber of Girard and Jim Gruber of South Carolina.

Besides her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her sister, Dianna Cook and brothers, T.J and Boo.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the as well as on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Linda will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Makis family.