Linda Lou DeAngelis, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lou DeAngelis, 70, of Hubbard, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, from complications of a massive heart attack.

She was born February 13, 1949, in Mercer County Pennsylvania, to Donald J. Kincaid and Mildred E. Rabold.

Linda was a graduate of Girard High School, class of 1967 and had attended Trumbull Business College.

She held a variety of jobs over the years, including working at Trumbull Credit Bureau and J.D. Byrider as a debt collector and at InfoCision.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard and enjoyed reading, crafts, gardening and cooking. She was also involved with her daughters growing up with the International Order of Rainbow for girls and as Band Booster president when they were in MHS flag line.

She leaves behind her daughter, Kellie Wray of Canfield; three granddaugthers, Paige Wray of Canfield, Jayden Croft of South Carolina and Nikki Bryant, stationed with the U.S. Army in Japan; one grandson, Tyler Wray of Suffolk, Virginia; a nephew, Corey DeAngelis; two great-furry grandchildren, Gidget and Spryzen; as well as, her former husband, Henry DeAngelis of Austintown.

Linda is preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry DeAngelis; her parents, Gilbert, Sr. and Mildred DeSoto and Donald and Helen Kincaid and her grandparents, John Rabold and Mabel Ruth Rabold.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 6:00 p.m., at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard, where the family and friends will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Kellie would like to thank Dr. Daniel Miller, Linda’s physician and Dr. Hout at St. Elizabeth’s; as well as, all the nurses on the sixth floor, fourth floor and ICU who took care of Linda and especially, Mike, Logan and Stacy.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expression of sympathy to the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help the family with the cost of burial.