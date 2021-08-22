Linda L. McCale, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. McCale, 74, of Austintown, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

Linda was born June 21, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Frances (Tomalka) Kuzan.

She had previously worked for Plaza Donuts in Girard and Liberty HealthCare.

Linda always enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians from the time she was a teenager and was an avid fan.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 51 years, William P. McCale, whom she married October 31, 1969; her children, Carolyn (Tim) Kay of Clayton, North Carolina, Teresa (Donny) Fox of Austintown, Dan (Cheri) McCale of Warren, John (Randi) McCale of Medina and Steve McCale of Mineral Ridge; her sister, Donna Thomas of Liberty; her brothers, Joe (Bev) Kuzan of Austintown, George (Tammy) Garrett of Vienna and Paul (Missy) Garrett of Hilton Head, South Carolina; her grandchildren, John Kay, Bill Kay, Danny Ray Mylar, Jessica Charles, Darren Wilson, Cassandra Wilson, Mady, Fox, Daniel McCale, Megan McCale, Tobey McCale, John McCale, Dylan McCale, Matthew Suliks, Kaitlyn Suliks, Tawny Desmond, Annik Matteson, Mackenzie McCale and Madysin McCale; six great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

Besides her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her father, Stanley; mother, Frances and step-father, Donald Garrett; her sister, Rose Fissel; her brothers, John and Jim Kuzan and grandson, Michael Kay.

Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Linda will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

To send any expressions of sympathy please visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.