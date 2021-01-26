Linda L. Hudson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Hudson, 63, of Youngstown, formerly of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Linda was born November 4, 1957 in Fort Worth, Texas, a daughter of Edward A. Jackson, Sr. and Betty Jean (Cobb) Pointer.

Linda worked for General Motors and Amazon, in Fort Worth, Texas.

She enjoyed cooking and was an avid dog lover.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Darryl Hudson, whom she married on October 9, 1992; her son, Ricky Lamont Jackson of Fort Worth, Texas; her grandson, Britian L. Jackson, who lived with her; her sister, Robena Jackson of Austin, Texas and her brothers, Edward A. Jackson, Jr. and Eugene Jackson, both of Fort Worth, Texas.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Paula Jackson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 29, 11:00a.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home, in Girard.

Linda will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

