LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda C. Phillips Grande, 74, of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in the comfort of her home.

Linda was born January 21, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to the late Lee and Catherine (McCormick) Phillips.

Linda was a 1967 graduate of McDonald High School.

After high school she went on to work for Packard Electric for 30 years.

Linda was known for her love of shopping, going out to eat and her unwavering love of animals. Her love for animals was unmatched and she was known to go above and beyond to care for all animals.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 39 years, Fred Grande, who she married August 27, 1983; her sister, Octavia Phillips of McDonald and her cat, Ziva.

Along with her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Loren, Ronald and John Phillips.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 3:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a local animal charity in Linda’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.