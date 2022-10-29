NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lenore H. Ingalls, 99, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Continuing Health Care.

Lenore was born June 1, 1923 in West Virginia, the daughter of Floyd E. and Edith (Dye) Hoff.

She graduated from Liberty High School in 1941 and worked as a secretary for Republic Steel for 39 years.

She enjoyed gardening, was an avid animal lover and a wonderful seamstress.

Lenore will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Ingalls who she married April 18, 1959; her sisters, Loretta Bequeath and Lorraine Yeager; brother, Eugene Hoff and sister-in-law, Margaret Hoff.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Niles Union Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.