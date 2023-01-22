MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Sue Weiser, 57, of McDonald, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare following a courageous long battle of cancer.

Laura was born March 17, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Robert and Carol (Jones) Entzi.

She dedicated over 25 years at Ryan Carpet in Austintown.

Laura cherished being with her family. She took joy in creating memories with her grandchildren on their vacations. Laura had a love for the outdoors, especially going camping to Cooks Forest and spending time at the beach. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will forever be cherished by her family and friends.

Laura leaves behind her sons, Matthew Weiser of McDonald and Noah (Kayla) Weiser of Salem; her mother, Carol Entzi of McDonald; sisters, Debbie Brooks and Terri (Bill) Ruminski; brother, Robert Entzi and grandchildren, Ethan, Cole, Grace and Nora.

Laura is preceded in death by her father, Robert Entzi.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you have of Laura to the Weiser family.

