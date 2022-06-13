GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura L. MacGregor, 56, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital, in Warren, Ohio.

Laura was born on July 9, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of John C. and Barbara J. (Johnson) Kessler Sr.

She was a 1983 graduate of Girard High School and had worked numerous jobs throughout her lifetime.

She enjoyed traveling with her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Cain MacGregor, of Newton Falls; brother, John (Dolores) Kessler Jr., of Girard and her grandchildren, Skevos Mohn, Drake MacGregor and John Cain MacGregor.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Kessler, Sr. and Michael Kessler.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Laura will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

You may visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

