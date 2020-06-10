Laura Ann Alexander, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Ann Alexander, 37, of Austintown, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Laura was born February 25, 1983 in Youngstown, the daughter of Ralph and Mary Lou (Brenner) Alexander.

She graduated in 2000 from Mercer High School and then went on to graduate from Trumbull Business College.

She had worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Youseff’s office in Warren, for the past ten years and had considered them as her working family.

Laura enjoyed all kinds of music and was a rock and roll enthusiast. She and her boyfriend, Rob, would travel the country and Canada, going to music festivals and Shiprocked cruises, where they met many friends who came their music family. She was know to her music family as “Princess” of the Camp Mayhem group. Laura was a friendly and loving person and will be sadly missed by all who knew her as “Squeak”.

Besides her mother, Mary Lou Brenner of Youngstown, she leaves to cherish her memory her children, Christopher Brown and Abbie Brown; brothers, Harold T. Alexander and Ralph “Bill” W. Alexander; sisters, Carol Ellis and Kathy Hixson; her loving companion for the past eight years, Robert Woolley and her cherished 13 year old Yorkie, Tinkerbell.

Laura was preceded in death by her father and sister, Carla Ann Kendall.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please practice social distancing and a masks are recommended at the church.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray the funeral expenses.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to express any condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 11, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.