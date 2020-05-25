Larry G. Dietz, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry G. Dietz, 68, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.

Larry was born July 26, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Aloysious and Mildred (Morosko) Dietz.

Larry graduated from Adrian College with a Bachelor’s degree in business and was also inducted into the Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.

He had worked at Quadland Corporation as CFO for 38 years.

Larry was a coach for the Girard Little Indians and was a member of Knights of Columbus of Girard. He was an avid golfer and he loved his dog, Baxter, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Larry leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 46 years, Patty (Comichisto) Dietz, whom he married August 18, 1973; his children, Amanda (Josh) Boyd of Michigan and Andrea Dietz of Hubbard; his sisters, Elaine (Walter) Griffith of Columbus and Lisa (Elliot) Rusoff of New York; brother, Agie (Carol) Dietz of Liberty; two grandchildren, Hunter and Grace; sister-in-laws, Michele (Mark) Dietz of Girard and Kelly (Bill) Orechoneg of McDonald; brother-in-law, Thomas Comichisto of Girard; mother-in-law, Tillie Comichisto of Girard; along with several nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Dietz; a sister, Charlene Banks and a grandson, Talon.

In honor of Larry’s wishes there will be no services.

Larry will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

The family suggest in lieu of flowers, donation be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society: P.O. Box 91891 Washington DC 20090-1891.

The family suggest in lieu of flowers, donation be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society: P.O. Box 91891 Washington DC 20090-1891.

