Larry Fry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Fry Jr., 42, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Larry was born November 9, 1978 in Warren, Ohio a son of Larry and Darlene (Myers) Fry, Sr.

He attended Brookfield High School and was self employed for Direct TV.

Larry was on the APA Pool League and was a member of the Shenango Valley Readers.

In his spare time Larry enjoyed white water rafting and playing PlayStation and corn hole. He was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Larry leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Dorothy (Bucklew) Fry of Girard; his mother, Darlene Fry of Brookfield; children, Emiley of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Eric of North Carolina and Krissandra and Kamren of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Jason and Courtney of Girard; sister, Candace Fry of Niles; brother, Ryan (Christina) Fry of Brookfield; grandson, Kolin, along with many nieces and nephews and his companion, Mona.

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Larry, Sr.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at The Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

