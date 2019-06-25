Kevin Kaelber Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Kaelber, 62, of Liberty Township, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home.

Kevin was born December 6, 1956, in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of Robert and Gladys (Parker) Kaelber.

He owned and operated A1 Solutions, where he subcontracted for Lowe’s.

Kevin was a devoted husband and father and was truly a family man. He was always helping anyone in need and was there for endless support. Kevin loved to watch all kinds of movies. He will be truly missed by those who knew his kindness and compassion.

Kevin leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Kerri (Kay) Kaelber, whom he married September 11, 2009; his daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Jackson and Donna Ervin, both of Hubbard; a sister, Kristine Miller of Struthers; his grandchildren, Dan and Julia Adams, along with several nieces and nephews who he loved unconditionally.

Besides his parents Kevin is preceded in death by his sister, Carla Judd.

Words of remembrance will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 6:00 p.m., at Blackstone’s Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send an expressions of sympathy to the Kaelber family.

