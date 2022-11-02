GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin John Sobnosky died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Ohio State University Medical Center following a senseless act of violence.

Kevin was born on November 7, 2000, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of Damien T. and Laura Jo (Altier) Sobnosky.

Kevin was incredibly smart and an effortlessly gifted student. He attended St. Rose School in Girard from kindergarten through eighth grade and he was a 2019 graduate of Girard High School and a valedictorian of his class. Following graduation, Kevin attended YSU on a full academic scholarship as a member of the honors college. He was pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and was set to graduate in the spring of 2023.

One of Kevin’s many talents was his athleticism. He was involved in several sports throughout his life, including baseball for Girard Little League and karate at Girard Taekwondo Association, where he earned a second degree black belt. Kevin’s true passion, however, was soccer. He fell in love with the sport when he first played as a child at the Creekside Golf Dome. He continued playing for the Girard Youth Soccer League until high school, where he started varsity as a freshman. Kevin was a four-year letterman and participated in year-round club soccer. While attending YSU, Kevin joined the men’s club soccer team and also discovered a love for intramural flag football.

Kevin enjoyed numerous hobbies and interests in his free time. He was very passionate about anything related to computers. While in college, Kevin learned to code and design websites, with the goal of being a self-employed entrepreneur. Kevin also loved lifting weights daily with his buddies. Other interests of his included playing the piano, skateboarding, golfing, and playing video games or hanging out with friends. He also had a love for the ocean and looked forward to his family’s annual beach vacation.

Kevin leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Damien and Laura Jo; his sister, Rachel; his grandmother, Martha Altier and his little dog, Gizmo, who loved him dearly. He also leaves behind his Godparents, Frank and Amy Sobnosky; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins; his sidekick, Devin and an awesome group of loyal friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edward and Dorris Sobnosky; his recently deceased maternal grandfather, Jack Altier and his special great-aunt, Jean Altier. Kevin is joyfully united with his uncle and namesake, Kevin Altier.

Kevin was a lifelong member of St. Rose Church where he was an altar server, flag raiser and Cub Scout.

He also worked at and helped maintain the family business, Willow Creek Banquet Center.

He was greatly loved by his family and community and he was known for his sense of humor, his kindness and his contagious smile. Kevin was truly one of a kind and he will be dearly missed.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.

He will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the family and sent to Blackstone Funeral Home and a memorial scholarship will be established in Kevin’s memory at a later date.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.