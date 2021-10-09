Kester Ray Hill, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After an extended illness, Kester Ray Hill passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Affectionately known as “Buck”, he was a long time resident of the Girard area.

Born February 26, 1930, in Pekin, Illinois, Buck was the son of Harper Kester and Ethel Brumfield Hill. Raised by his aunt and uncle, Bernard and Wanda Hartman in Auburn, West Virginia, Buck came to Ohio in 1949.

Buck was a 1949 graduate of Harrisville High School, Harrisville, West Virginia and attended Youngstown State University on the GI bill after being honorably discharged in 1954, serving with the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Buck was employed at the Ohio Leather Works of Girard, before leaving to become one of the early millwrights hired prior to the opening of the new GM plant in Lordstown. He retired from GM after 30 years of employment.

Buck, along with his wife Patricia, were founding members of the Buckeye Trail Riders, a group that has been together for over 60 years. Camping and trail riding were enjoyed for many years. They also enjoyed square dancing, and were active members of the Steel Valley Squares and the Shenango Valley Sashayers.

During retirement, Buck continued to enjoy camping, square dancing and traveling, in addition to bicycling, playing cards, hiking, playing horseshoes and wintering in Naples, Florida. Traveling took Buck and Pat to 48 states including Alaska, Hawaii and several trips to the western United States.

Buck was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves to honor his memory his wife, Patricia Ann Drevet, whom he married on November 24, 1950; four daughters, Deborah Hill (Don Taylor), Judy Hill, Sharon (Lawrence) Schultz and Margaret “Peggy” Hill (Greg Butch); two grandchildren, Crystal Link (Jeff Kinnamon) and Kyle Kendall; three great-grandchildren, Cheyanne and Abby Dellavalle and Jeffrey Kinnamon, Jr.; a sister, Margaret Lee Liston and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; the aunt and uncle who raised him and a brother.

A special thanks from Buck’s family to the staff of Buckeye Hospice for the kindness shown and the loving care given to him. His primary nurses/caregivers, both independent and from hospice, were angels in our home.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, October 12, at Blackstone Funeral Home from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Services will be held immediately after.

He will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care, 3379 South Main Street, Suite A & B, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kester Ray “Buck” Hill, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.