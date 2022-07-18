LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kerri Kaelber, 70, of Liberty Township., passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Kerri was born July 1, 1952 in New Mexico, the daughter of Robert J. and Joann C. (Milliman) Kay.

Kerri retired from Omni Manor after 35 years as an LPN.

She was a member of the Crystal Lake Club, had sang in the choir, enjoyed music and was a caregiver to everyone.

She is survived by her step daughters; Jennifer (John Hane) Kaelber of Brookfield and Donna Ervin of Girard; brother Robert (Sue) Kay of Liberty Township., grandchildren, Dan & Julia Adams and Jacob Hane; great-grandson, Ryker Killing; niece Amber (Andrew) Opperman; nephew Robert (Sarah) Kay; numerous great-nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Acorn.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Kaelber, whom she married September 11, 2009 and died June 23, 2019, and her brother Brent C. Kay.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home , where words of remembrance will take place at 6:00 p.m.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to: Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Rd. Canfield, Ohio 44406.

