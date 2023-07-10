YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Ledinko, 67, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in the comfort of his home.

Ken was born December 20, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late Joseph and Agnes (Silfka) Ledinko.

Ken dearly loved animals and leaves behind his pit bull and cane corso. He enjoyed going to Mahoning Motors, where he enjoyed talking to the people and would buy all his vehicles and also loved going to Austintown Pawn.

Ken will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his girlfriend of 32 years, Rhonda Jones; brother, Joseph (In Suk) Ledinko and stepchildren, Jodi Firment and Veronica Barber.

A private viewing was held for the family.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

