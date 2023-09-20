NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Heasley, Sr., 77, of Niles, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023, at his home.

Ken was born October 4, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, a son to Everett and Alice (Lutton) Heasley.

He had worked for General Electric for ten years.

Ken enjoyed hunting and working on cars. In his spare time he would work on all kinds of different cars.

Ken leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Donald (Regetta) Heasley of Girard, Joe “Mo” (Linda) Heasley of Champion, Alice (Gary) Paul of Howland and Bonnie Heasley of Niles; a sister, Judy Heasley of Florida; his grandchildren, Richard, Kayla, Kenny, Jennifer, Sarah, Kenna, William and Nathan; along with multiple great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents; Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Joann (York) Heasley, who he married October 17, 1963; his son, Kenneth Heasley, Jr.; sister, Donna Makowski and brothers, Robert, James and William Heasley.

In accordance with Ken’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handed by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

