Kenneth E. Keller Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. Keller, 64, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Ken was born December 14, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Derald Keller of Andover and Audrey Dagan of Girard.

Ken was a retired salesman from D&R Garage Doors.

Ken enjoyed many hobbies, including, slot car racing, control line airplanes, fishing and gardening.

Besides his father, Derald of Andover, Ohio and his mother, Audrey of Girard, he leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 43 years, Colleen A. (Foley) Keller, whom he married December 13, 1975; his children, Erin (Rod) Trafan of Howland and Christopher (Amy) Keller of Erie, Pennsylvania; his brother, Richard (Sharon) Keller of Girard; grandsons, Samuel, Eli and Liam Keller and many nieces and nephews.

Ken is preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Michael Keller.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

