Kathryn Marie Fleming Rostan, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Marie Fleming Rostan, 98, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Liberty Arms Assisted Living Facility.

Kathryn was born Catherine Marie Fleming on August 28, 1921, in Youngstown, to Frederick Fleming and Elizabeth Mary (Ryan) Fleming.

A longtime resident of Girard, Kathryn attended Saint Rose Catholic School and graduated from Girard High School in 1939.

During World War II, she worked as a keypunch operator at U.S. Steel.

On March 28, 1944, she married Frank Raymond Rostan and together they raised eight children. From 1976-1986, Kathryn worked as a teller for First National Bank and then as a loan officer for Bank One in Girard.

Kathryn lived a life full of love for her family and new adventures. Her greatest joy was having a large family and she raised her eight children with kindness, laughter and irrepressible positivity.

At the age of 40, she learned to golf, playing multiple rounds per week into her early 90’s. Upon retirement, Kathryn traveled extensively and visited many states and countries. She attended water exercises four times per week at the Hubbard pool. In her 60’s, she learned to play mahjong and routinely defeated her children and grandchildren. In her 80’s, she took up tai chi and went parasailing at 85. She was a prolific quilter, an avid reader and a crossword puzzle enthusiast.

Kathryn is survived by seven of her eight children, Thomas (Angelita) Rostan of Largo, Florida, Frank (Suzanne) Rostan of Paradise Valley, Arizona, MaryMargret Rostan of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Nancy (Joseph) Koren of Hubbard, William (Candace) Rostan of Houston, Texas, Robert (Nancy) Rostan of Boardman, Richard (Jodi) Rostan of McDonald and daughter-in-law, Annette Rostan of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, Terrance Rostan (Teresa), John Enyeart (Amanda Wooden), Maureen Domery (Mike), Beth Rostan (Andrew Clarke), Ronald Rostan (Danielle), Bonnie Rostan, Julie Rostan Kinney (Dan), Lindy Goist (Dave), Jacob Rostan, Michael Koren (Kate), Catherine Rostan (Seth Arruda), Andrew Rostan, Kristy Wilkerson (Gareth Lewis), Michelle Koren Long (David), Kyle Rostan, Frank Rostan (Katherine), Marc Rostan and 17 great-grandchildren, Molly Domery, Marc Domery, Madison Rostan, Megan Rostan, Jack Rostan, Elliot Clarke, Aidan Wooden-Enyeart, Sela Kinney, David Goist, Imogen Clarke, Nolan Kinney, Raegan Rostan, Stella Koren, Hannah Kinney, Kennedy Rostan, Laynie Goist and Elena Koren.

In addition to her parents and stepfather, Edwin P. Reep, Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, who died on June 14, 1985; her son, Donald Rostan of Houston, Texas; great-grandson, Joseph Goist and her brother, Cornelius Thomas Fleming, who was killed in action in World War II.

The family would like to formally thank Elizabeth Pratt for all her kindness, support, generosity and assistance. They would also like to thank Dr. Charles Wilkins, Liberty Arms Assisted Living, Ohio Living Hospice and CareBuilders for their generous and loving support.

The celebration of Kathryn’s life will commence on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 11, from 10:00 — 10:30 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home, 627 Churchill Road, Girard, Ohio.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 11, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Rose Catholic Church, where Kathryn was a lifelong parishioner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made in Kathryn’s name to Saint Rose Catholic Church, 48 Main Street, Girard, OH 44420. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.