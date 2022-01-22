LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Kathy” Perry, 72, of Liberty Township, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Kathy was born February 19, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter to Raymond and Kathryn (Franklin) Hosterman.

She was a 1967 graduate of Liberty High School and she worked at Station Square and Boardman Medical Supply.

Kathy was a very caring person who loved her sons, Brian and Shawn, daughter-in-law, Meghan and spending time with John Lago of Liberty where she lived. Her greatest loves were her grandchildren, Harlo and Easton Perry. She will be remembered for her loyalty to her family and friends and her caring ways to everyone with whom she came into contact.

Kathy is survived by her two sons, Brian (Meghan) Perry and Shawn Perry; her beautiful grandchildren, Harlo Cecelia and Easton Edward, who she loved with all her heart; someone so very special, John Lago of Liberty; brother, Bill (Joann) Hosterman; sisters, Pat Buckner, Dolly Snyder and Tina Vesey, along with her dog, Buddy.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward Perry.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 25, at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

A private funeral service will be held for the family. Kathy will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery next to her husband. You may visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of Kathy, to the Perry family.

