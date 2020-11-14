Kathern L. Hardway, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathern L. Hardway, 73, of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic.

Kathern was born May 1, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dempsy and Betty June (Pyles) Yeager.

She had previously worked for Austintown Studio Apartments and Easterseals.

Kathern in her spare time enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading the newspaper. She was a lover of animals and was always helping anyone in need. She was always donating to many different organizations. Kathern will always be remembered for her generous heart and will be sadly missed.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 30 years, Terry Hardway; her children, Paula Buzzard (Mark Koenig) of Niles, Bobbie Joe Buzzard of New Springfield and Donald Buzzard of East Palestine; brother, Robert (Denise) Yeager of Maryland; grandchildren, Michael (Wilma), Kayleigh (Charlie), Hannah, Donald, Jr. and Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Michael, Jr. and Grayson; nieces, Amber and Tina and great-niece and nephew, Bethany and Joey Adams.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Shirley McDonald.

The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Kathern will be laid to rest at Green Haven Cemetery.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society, 525 N Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

