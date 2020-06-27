Katelyn VanDyke, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katelyn “Kate” VanDyke, 29, of McDonald, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Kate was born August 5, 1990 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) in Ohio.

Kate was a 2008 graduate of McDonald High School and was valedictorian of her class; she then went on to attend YSU.

She was a barista at Starbuck’s at Barnes & Noble in Boardman.

Kate had a passion and love for many things. She loved gardening, flowers and anything that had to do with nature; she was a lover of the earth. Kate enjoyed going to the Cleveland Botanical Garden. She was a great baker and loved fashion, makeup and yoga. Breakfast at Tiffany’s was her favorite movie, especially because she loved Tiffany’s jewelry and watching Audrey Hepburn. Her favorite color was the signature Tiffany’s blue.

Kate will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving mother, Donna (Lipkovich) VanDyke of McDonald; brother, Michael (Tiffany) VanDyke of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; nephews, Mitchel, Jace and Lucas; sister, Renee VanDyke of Leavittsburg; brother, Brian VanDyke of Arizona; grandparents, Jerry and Kathy Lipkovich of Youngstown; uncles, Daniel Lipkovich of Youngstown and David Lipkovich of Girard and cousins, Jacob and Abby Lipkovich.

Private services were held for the family.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send condolences or memories you have of Kate to her family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.