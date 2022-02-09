GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Lee LaCerva, 74, of Girard, was surrounded with the love of her family as she passed away peacefully on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

Karen was born May 3, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter to the late Ray and Nelma (Panttila) Uitto.

She was a 1965 graduate of Girard High School.

Karen devoted her life to taking care of her family. Karen was well known for her excellent cooking and baking abilities. Her famous wedding soup, baked beans, pies and Christmas cookie trays were just a few of everyone’s favorite treats. She was the life of the party who enjoyed hosting and entertaining. Any opportunity for fun with family and friends was something she cherished dearly. Karen was also an avid reader and quite a comedian. She could make anyone laugh with her unique “karenisms,” sound effects and gestures. Karen had a love for travel. She loved to take road trips with her late husband, Petey, to many places throughout the U.S.; New Orleans and Virginia Beach were among her favorites. She also had a great love for Geneva on the Lake, where she spent many weekends each summer with family and friends. Karen and Pete had a passion for music and concerts. She cherished every CD he made for her in his “Planet Churchill Studio.” She always enjoyed life to the fullest and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Karen leaves behind her children, John LaCerva of Girard, Robert LaCerva of Girard, Laura Farah of Niles, and Liane (Nicholas) Fortino of Parma; sister, Jan Miller of Girard; brother, Ray “Buddy” (Karla) Uitto of Warren and grandchildren, Marla, Erika, Jason, Bobby, Jimmy, Johnny, Anthony and Noelle – her “little smoosh”.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Peter LaCerva, Jr., who she married on February 21, 1981 and passed away on July 14, 2020 and her sister, Kathy Uitto.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 13 at 12:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard, with a celebration of life party at the Itam 30 in Warren immediately following.

Karen will be laid to rest at Girard Cemetery with her husband.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.