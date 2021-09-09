Karen L. Logue, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Logue, 65, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Karen was born November 13, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merle and Ethel Dunmire.

She was a 1974 graduate of Girard High School.

Karen enjoyed quilting, gardening and crafts and together with her husband enjoyed remodeling several homes.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Michael Logue, whom she married October 16, 1976; her twin daughters, Andrea Logue of Girard and Angela Logue (Alli Donnelly) of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; daughter, Lisa Peterman of Girard; son, Christopher Logue of Girard and grandchildren, Terrance Logue, Madison Logue, Marcious Peterman and Zaccheaus Peterman.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 10:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 10 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Karen will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

