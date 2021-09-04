Karen Edwards, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Edwards, 78, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in North Jackson, Ohio.

Karen was born August 5, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Wayne and Kate (Riley) Christy.

Karen was a 1962 graduate of Girard High School.

She had previously worked for Howland Schools as a lunch aide and after worked for AVI Food Systems for 20 years.

Karen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Girard.

She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Michael (Robin) Taylor of North Jackson and Amy Cartwright of Elkhart, Indiana; her sisters, Sondra Fisher of Girard, Deborah Hillyard of Grove City, Ohio and Jennifer Hedigan of New Jersey; grandchildren, Joshua Taylor and Hayley (Tim) Dawkins and great-grandchildren, Everett, Elijah and Baker.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Judith Dawson, Cathy Christy, Cynthia Pisano and Claudia Costanzo.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

